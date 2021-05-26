Club Champion To Open Location In West Long Branch

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross and BMX. With a mission to develop the sport of cycling in the United States and to achieve sustained international racing success, USA Cycling supports cyclists at all levels, from those just beginning in the sport and participating in fun rides to seasoned professionals. The organization not only identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition, but also supports amateur bike racing through grassroots development programs and the provision of critical infrastructure to run organized racing. We Champion every aspect of the sport as advocates for the best of American cycling. USA Cycling is actively engaged in the ongoing work of growing the cycling community-internally and externally-to better reflect the diversity of the country. Our staff is now geographically spread well beyond our Colorado Springs headquarters. By joining USA Cycling, you will be able to apply your individual talent and passion towards shaping the future of our organization.