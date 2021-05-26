Cancel
Club Champion To Open Location In West Long Branch

By SGB Media
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom golf club fitter Club Champion has opened a fitting studio, located at 310 Route 36, in West Long Branch. Its fourth location in New Jersey. Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs and also has a studio featuring two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs.

