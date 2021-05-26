With The Help Of Linda Perry, Frances Lion Is Unleashing Her Roar

New York, NY – (June 1st 2021) – UK singer-songwriter Frances Lion recently released her new single “Home” on May 28. This new single follows Frances Lion’s 2020 “Van Sessions” series that saw Frances performing some of her tracks as well as covers live from the safety of her Van during Covid-19 lockdown in the UK. Frances Lion ended 2020 with a cover of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole’s classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Frances Lion has been making music for most of her life “Music was just there,” she says, however, Frances knew that her small home town of Hampshire, England wasn’t going to be the place for her to grow as an artist, so the moment she finished high school she set off to explore the world. Her travels took her to places like France, and the Austrian Gold Coast, among others where she was able to branch out and grow as a musician. Through performing her original songs, as well as covers at local bars and venues, Frances’ demo made its way to Los Angeles and into the hands of 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hall of fame songwriter Linda Perry (Pink!, Christina Aguliar, Adele, Gwen Stefani). Once connected with Perry, Frances jumped right in and imminently began to write and create new music and that has pushed her to be the powerful singer-songwriter she is today.