With The Help Of Linda Perry, Frances Lion Is Unleashing Her Roar

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she became Frances Lion, singer-songwriter Beth Lowen fancied herself a globe-trotter. Born and raised in Hampshire, England, as soon as she was old enough, she set off to explore—she went to France, spent some time in London and even ended up running an open mic in Australia for a few months. Through it all, she was cutting her teeth and playing gigs anywhere she could get them.

