Digi International (DGII) Investor Meeting Highlight Inexpensive IoT Opportunity - Piper Sandler

Weatherford International stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.