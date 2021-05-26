Digi International (DGII) Investor Meeting Highlight Inexpensive IoT Opportunity - Piper Sandler

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.92.