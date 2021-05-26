Cancel
Centralia, IL

Wayne Brooks

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was born on March 3, 1941, in the family’s farmhouse in Carrollton, Illinois, the son of Norman Louis and Lola Marie (Lynn) Brooks. He married Sherry Jeanne Humphreys on June 15, 1963, in Murphysboro, Illinois, and she survives him in Centralia, Illinois. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Wayne...

Wayne, IL
Illinois State
Carrollton, IL
Illinois Obituaries
Centralia, IL
Murphysboro, IL
Centralia, IL
Obituaries
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Give Back Day draws big crowd

A large crowd came out to Centralia Give Back Day at the Fairview Shopping Center on Saturday, helping to raise thousands of dollars for Sleep in Heavenly Sleep. The Assistant Manager at Rent-a-Center Jasmine Davenport organized what has become an annual event. “Blessed and honored that everyone came out to...
Carrollton, ILWest Central Reporter

CITY OF CARROLLTON: Property for Sale 720 Maple Street Carrollton, IL 62016

City of Carrollton issued the following announcement on May. 14. The City of Carrollton is selling derelict property located at 720 Maple Street, Carrollton, Illinois via sealed bid. Property and contents will be sold “As IS” condition. Minimum bid is $5,000. All bids must be sealed and received at Carrollton City Hall, 621 S. Main Street, Carrollton, IL 62016 by 12:45 pm on June 9, 2021. Bids will be opened on June 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at which time individuals who have submitted bids and are present at the time of bid opening, may raise their bid. The property will be sold to the highest bidder who also agrees to the following additional terms of the sale: * 10% payment down on the day of bid opening * Balance due at closing * Successful bidder MUST show legal progress of demolishing and/or re-constructing the dangerous and unsafe building(s) within 45 days and property must be cleaned up and made safe within 90 days of receipt of conveyance of said property. * If buyer is not in compliance with ordinance set forth by city ordinance – the property will revert back to the city owned property.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Centralia, ILwgel.com

KC Bobby Joe Mason Scholarship Endowed

Kaskaskia College and the Kaskaskia Foundation announces the establishment of the Bobby Joe Mason Scholarship Endowment to assist minority students to continue their education at KC. Thanks to the proceeds of from the annual Bobby Joe Mason Memorial Golf Tournament, the scholarship was established with the college by the Bobby...
Brown County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Taryn Moorman, Brown County battle past Carrollton, 5-2

Taryn Moorman scattered seven hits over seven innings as the Brown County softball team improved to 7-1 with a 5-2 win over Carrollton Thursday afternoon. Each team scored a run in the top of the first, then Brown County took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the top of the third. Carrollton scratched back with a single run in the bottom half of the third, but Moorman shut out the Hawks the rest of the way. Carrollton put runners on in all four innings, but Moorman got out of every inning unscathed. She got help from the defense; the Hornets turned a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the sixth.