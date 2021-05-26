Wayne Brooks

City of Carrollton issued the following announcement on May. 14. The City of Carrollton is selling derelict property located at 720 Maple Street, Carrollton, Illinois via sealed bid. Property and contents will be sold “As IS” condition. Minimum bid is $5,000. All bids must be sealed and received at Carrollton City Hall, 621 S. Main Street, Carrollton, IL 62016 by 12:45 pm on June 9, 2021. Bids will be opened on June 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at which time individuals who have submitted bids and are present at the time of bid opening, may raise their bid. The property will be sold to the highest bidder who also agrees to the following additional terms of the sale: * 10% payment down on the day of bid opening * Balance due at closing * Successful bidder MUST show legal progress of demolishing and/or re-constructing the dangerous and unsafe building(s) within 45 days and property must be cleaned up and made safe within 90 days of receipt of conveyance of said property. * If buyer is not in compliance with ordinance set forth by city ordinance – the property will revert back to the city owned property.