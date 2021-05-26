Opinion:Binge-watching television gave us what we said we wanted — and made us lonelier
Disney Plus is advertising its new weekly super-antihero series "Loki" with the tagline "Wednesdays are the new Fridays." Netflix is rolling out a few episodes of its reality competition show "The Circle" each week rather than dumping the whole season at once. And after releasing the whole first season of video game company sitcom "Mythic Quest" in a single week in 2020, Apple TV Plus is now doling out new installments one at a time. Binge-watching, briefly the streaming TV industry's norm, suddenly looks a lot less dominant.