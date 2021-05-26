Opinion:Binge-watching television gave us what we said we wanted — and made us lonelier

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...