‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 20 Winner

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two months that began with blind auditions and battles, Knockout Rounds, and Playoffs, it all came down to the Top 5 finalists on Season 20 of The Voice—and then there were two. Down to Team Kelly’s Florida-bred Kenzie Wheeler and Cam Anthony of Team Blake, the 19-year-old Philadelphia native, Anthony, took home The Voice crown in the end.

americansongwriter.com
