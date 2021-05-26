Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Comics launching ‘Batman: The World’ across the globe September 14

By David Brooke
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DC Comics has announced a globally-inspired standalone hardcover anthology, Batman: The World, which features stories taking place across the globe featuring Batman in the creator’s home countries. Running 184 pages, the hardcover will be released on September 14, 2021. Kicking off the anthology is a story from writer Brian Azzarello...

aiptcomics.com
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

923
Followers
7K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Joker#Creative Artists#Dc Comics#The World#Man Of Steel#Batman Deathblow#Czech#Mexico#Jbc#Ecc Ediciones#Urban Comics#Egmont Polska#Batman Stories#Dc Publisher#Gotham#Creator#Anthology#Writer Brian Azzarello#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Video GamesPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4

Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the Island without limitation, the World’s Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he’s not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the Loop-Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others-there’s someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite…someone deadly. Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman’s out of the Loop doesn’t mean the fighting is over…
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

SCOOP: Red Thorn, a DC/Vertigo Comic, Being Adapted For Television

Emilia di Girolamo is a TV, film, and stage writer, who has written for Law And Order UK, Medici, the TV adaptation of The Poison Tree, was showrunner on The Tunnel: Vengeance, and has several other television shows and films in various stages of production. One of them appears to be Red Thorn, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh. She has written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series from production company Wall To Wall for BBC Scotland. Other Wall To Wall productions also include The Girl, The Scandalous Lady W, New Tricks, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Voice UK, and Man on Wire. Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.
Public HealthPosted by
PRX

COVID sparks a new 'right to food' movement across the globe

Hunger has been on the rise worldwide for years before COVID-19. The United Nations has found that the pandemic made the situation drastically worse — fast. From the US to the UK, to India, workers living from paycheck to paycheck were suddenly cut off from their jobs and dependent on government aid for food. And in many cases, governments failed to deliver.
California StatePosted by
ScienceAlert

California's Wildfire Smoke Was Shockingly Thick as It Spread Across The Globe

The biggest natural disasters are by no means just a local issue, as new research shows: smoke from the devastating California wildfires of 2020 eventually reached as far as Europe, and was still dense enough after its travels to block out the Sun. Scientists tracked wildfire smoke originating from the US west coast in September 2020 through a combination of ground readings and satellite imagery to investigate the plumes' path in detail. At the time, it took just a few days for the smoke to make its way across North America and the Atlantic, carried by jet stream currents. Measurements made in...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Good Asian’ #2 review

In The Good Asian #2, Edison Hark continues his investigation on the disappearance of his surrogate father’s missing love interest, Ivy Chen. But what he discovers while diving deeper into the underbelly of Chinatown may put his own life in jeopardy in the process. It’s an informative issue that gives further insight and backstory on both Edison Hark and Ivy Chen. Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi bring us another fantastic chapter that you won’t want to miss.
Moviesindialife.us

Indo-Canadian film wins multiple awards across globe

Toronto, June 12 : The film F•E•A•R: Face Everything And Rise features the exceptional courage of Annie Koshy, an Indian born Canadian, as she shares her personal story of being torn between cultural norms and her dreams of being a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is a role model for many women who are seeking to unshackle themselves from cultural expectations and break free from the social stigmas that keep them boxed in. The film, which was produced under the banner of GTA South Asian Media Network Inc and the Rising Star Experience, has been recognized across the world with over thirty awards or selections. The latest awards received are for Best Original Score (Jayadeven Nair et al) and Best VFX and Colour (Serge Velbovets).
InternetWCNC

Internet outage across globe impacts big-name brands

WASHINGTON — An internet outage affected a large number of major websites across the globe for about an hour Tuesday morning. According to Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, there was a spike of webpages showing an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message or "Varnish cache server." Outages impacted streaming services, search engines like Google, shopping websites Etsy, eBay and PayPal and many others.
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Marriott plans summer openings across the globe

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, will expand its footprint in leisure locales worldwide this summer. Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for one-of-a-kind stays (+106%), suggesting consumers are craving more authentic and unique hotel experiences. With...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
aiptcomics

Titan Books and Conan Properties partner for new and original ‘Conan’ fiction

Today, Titan Books has revealed they have partnered with Conan Properties through their Perilous Worlds imprint to create original new stories featuring Robert E. Howard’s famous character Conan the Barbarian. These new stories will expand on the original work and exist within Conan canon. The first stories will release in 2022 and consist of a novel and two short stories to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the character.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battle.net will now let you make friends from across the globe

Blizzard's Battle.net launcher will now let you add, manage, and chat to friends from across the world—though you'll still only be able to play with those in your current region. Added in an update yesterday (and spotted by Wowhead), Blizzard's launcher will no longer restrict your friends list to those...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight #1

In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that’s who!
InternetKHQ Right Now

NYT, CNN and other major websites down across the globe

Several major websites are down across the globe Tuesday morning. This includes the New York Times, CNN, Amazon, Etsy, Reddit, HBO Max, Twitch and Paypal. The Independent reported the current issues appear to be a result of a problem with Fastly, which is a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TBR News Media

Book Review: ‘Is Superman Circumcised?’

There’s no real way to prove this, of course, but the Man of Steel’s image — the muscular body wrapped in skintight primary colors, a cape billowing behind him and a large S splayed across his chest — is universally recognized … From the very young to the very old, from Australia to Algeria to Alaska, it’s a pretty safe bet that almost everyone knows Superman.
WorldPosted by
CNN

'Jessica, we are live': Excruciating on-air gaffe goes viral

(CNN) — We've all faced disagreements at work, or been trapped in an uncomfortable stand-off after getting in someone's bad books. Luckily for most of us, our workplace squabbles aren't usually broadcast live to a viewing nation or seen by millions of internet users worldwide. Two presenters on Namibia's flagship...