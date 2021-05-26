Cancel
Christina McDowell Talks About Her Brutal DC Satire, ‘The Cave Dwellers’

By Rob Brunner
Washingtonian.com
Cover picture for the articleChristina McDowell grew up in a red-brick mansion in McLean, a privileged existence of private schools and country clubs made possible by her father’s career in finance. As an adult, she has come to view that world with skepticism, grappling with the inequality and structural racism she saw at its root. Yet she watched as much of her cohort made its way into the usual exclusive DC institutions. What, she wondered, might it take for that to change?

