Christina McDowell Talks About Her Brutal DC Satire, ‘The Cave Dwellers’

What do "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" have in common? Elisa Donovan of course! '90’s royalty from right here in Northport, she’s of our favorite actresses to have on "The Buzz." Her tell-all memoir about the ins and outs of Hollywood is set to be released in just a few days, and Elisa joins the show to talk about what went wrong in her personal and professional life to inspire it. “Wake Me When You Leave” is sure to pull at the heartstrings and hopefully help others through tough times, as Elisa covers love, loss, and everything in between. Credit: Newsday Studio.