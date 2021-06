While I strongly denounce what happened in Washington D.C. on Jan 6, I believe the establishing of a “commission” to find out what happened on that day would be nothing but a farce and a partisan political circus.I think that what we really need to do is focus our attention on something that has been happening on a daily basis nationwide for more than a year now — attacks on our cities and their citizens by divisive hate-filled groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.I believe these groups are more dangerous to our nation because of their radical ideologies with BLM being a Marxist-based group intent on overthrowing our type of government and Antifa being a radical hate group intent on labelling all opposing viewpoints as fascist.I believe that the radicals in these groups are no different than the radicals of the Ku Klux Klan. Shame on the Democrats and the media for tolerating and promoting these divisive hate groups. Pushing these dangerous ideologies by those in power shows you how far we have fallen as a nation. God bless America. We need it now more than ever.— Bob LajoieLowell.