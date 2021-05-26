Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
wiltonbulletin.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Hackett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Detroit#Ap#European#General Motors#Exxon Mobil#Mustang Mach E#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Honda goes all in on electric in stark contrast to Toyota

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Usage-Based Insurance Market For ICE & Electric Vehicle By Package, Technology, Vehicle Age, Device Offering And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Usage-Based Insurance Market for ICE & Electric Vehicle by Package (PAYD, PHYD, MHYD), Technology (OBD-II, Black box, Smartphone, Embedded), Vehicle Age (New, Old), Device Offering (BYOD, Company Provided) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Economyagjournalonline.com

Tesla Model 3 becomes first all-electric car of the year on Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index

The Tesla Model 3 reached the number one spot in Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index (AMI), making it the first all-electric vehicle to top the list in its 16-year history. The annual survey results, released Wednesday, “ranks new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy” based on U.S. factory jobs, manufacturing plants and sourcing of parts, according to the Cars.com.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Ardian’s HDT Automotive Buys Veritas

HDT Automotive Solutions LLC has agreed to acquire Veritas AG, an automotive supplier headquartered in Gelnhausen, Germany, with expertise in elastomers, plastics and metal for fluid, thermal and sealing management systems. Veritas AG employs around 4,400 people worldwide at 12 locations in Europe, China and the USMCA region. Customers include...
Energy Industrymediapost.com

General Motors, Shell Partner On Renewable Energy Solutions

General Motors and Shell are collaborating to provide energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners in Texas, with the goal of eventually expanding nationwide. This new partnership is focused on building upon each company’s strengths and ambitions for a net-zero-emissions future. It includes fixed-rate home energy plans...
Economyphilkotse.com

Hyundai and Grab want more electric vehicles in Southeast Asia

The two companies are building on a partnership which started in 2018. The global push for electric vehicles or EVs by the middle of the century sounds lofty, especially when you consider that developed nations have the advantage in making this happen. Emerging economies such as those in Southeast Asia have been slow to adopt EVs so far, something that Hyundai and Grab want to address.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Remarkable Sales Performance; Margin Ahead | LG, BYD, Toshiba, SDI

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

LG Electronics Eyeing EV Supply Chain, Could Form JV With Magna International: Report

The company is also preparing to establish bases in Michigan, the US, and Nanjing, China, aiming to secure customers in two countries that are major markets for EVs. Following the closure of its loss-incurring smartphone business, a new report suggests that South Korean electronics major LG Electronics is now eyeing the electronic vehicles space with an aim to grow the EV supply chain.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

U.S. Buyers Paying $2K More for New Cars in 2021

In few spaces are the principals of supply and demand more in play than the automotive industry, where demand is strong and supply is down — prices have jumped by more than $2,000. According to analysts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price — i.e. what the consumer paid...
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

Audi To Stop Making Fossil Fuel Cars By 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. "Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting...
Carscarkeys.co.uk

Hybrid and electric Fords: What’s available?

Ford is a brand that’s committing to electrification more than most, with the firm announcing bold pledges, including that all of its cars will be ‘zero-emissions capable’ by 2026 and then completely electric by the time we get to 2030. To help ensure it can reach that target, Ford has...
EconomyFortune

How GM plans to achieve its emission targets

This story is part of The Path to Zero, a series of special reports on how business can lead the fight against climate change. This quarter’s stories go in-depth on sustainability in supply chains. More than 13,000 suppliers, around 277,000 materials and services purchased each year, spending on the order...
Carsnews-graphic.com

Audi Confirms Timeline for Transition to Electric

Like virtually every other automaker, Audi is planning to transition to an electric lineup. The timing for this change hasn’t been clear, but now Automotive News reports that the final new Audi model equipped with an internal combustion engine (ICE) will be the 2026 Q8 flagship SUV. Thereafter, all new Audis will have a battery electric vehicle (BEV) drive system.
CarsTree Hugger

Direct to Consumer EV Sales Can Help Electric Vehicles Go Mainstream

“In what’s become an annual tradition at the state Capitol, legislation authorizing Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to car buyers stalled out and died.” That was the June 10th issue of the Hartford Courant. The legislation “failed to advance” and died, as it has before the General Assembly for five years running.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Announces Its 29th Annual Supplier Of The Year Awards

General Motors has announced the winners of its 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards. The awards are given out to those suppliers that exceeded GM’s requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies. In total, General Motors’ 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given out...
EconomyJustLuxe.com

Car Brands: Who Owns the World's Biggest Auto Brands

Shifting gears, actually ownership in this case, is quite common in the car industry as it is built on speed. While some manufacturers have stayed ‘in the family’ since their inception, others have been owned by different groups while others are part of larger companies. From the oldest car companies in the world, which include: Peugeot founded in 1810, Mercedes-Benz in 1883, Land Rover in 1896 and a multitude of others along the way, the family tree of cars has a bunch of intertwined branches. So, for those looking for a current dossier of who owns who and which family their favorite car is included in, take a read below.
EconomyBayStreet.ca

These Are Some of The Top Ways to Trade the Accelerating EV Market

The electric vehicle boom is just getting underway. All as countries around the world push for millions of EVs, in an effort to reduce emissions. Helping, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) just announced it will boost global spending on EVs to 435 billion through 2025. The automaker will build two additional battery plants in the U.S. That news comes just weeks after Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced plans to spend $30 billion on electric vehicles. That’s also benefiting companies, such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), and EV battery companies like NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM) (OTC:NBMFF).
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Average Transaction Price Increased Significantly In May 2021

The average transaction price of a General Motors vehicle increased by more than ten percent from May 2020 to May 2021. According to analysts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a Buick, Chevy, Cadillac or GMC vehicle in May was a significant $48,544 in May – up from $43,784 in May of last year. That’s a price increase of 10.91 percent year-over-year and the third-highest percentage increase in the industry behind Stellantis, which saw its average transaction price climb by more than 11 percent to $48,093. Mitsubishi led the way with a 12 percent year-over-year increase and an average transaction price of $25,221.