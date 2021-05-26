3 Plus Your Community- Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti

I am so pleased to share with you that Cedarcrest Center is celebrating 15 months without any of the children in our care contracting COVID-19. As New Hampshire’s only post-acute care facility for children with complex medical needs, we have kept very high levels of infection-control precautions in place since the outbreaks began worldwide in 2020. I want to shine a spotlight specifically on our staff for their incredible efforts to ensure the children’s health would not be compromised further by exposure to the virus. The virus poses significant and potentially life-threatening threats to the children, many of whom experience challenging respiratory conditions. The children who live at Cedarcrest come from home communities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. A limited number of staff contracted the COVID-19 virus. We are pleased that nearly 80 percent of its staff have now had the vaccine.