Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

3 Plus Your Community- Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti

By Julie Edwards
Wrcbtv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Mitch Mutter talks about the work he does through his Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti. For 23 years, they have been improving the lives of children in need.

www.wrcbtv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Nutrition#Children In Need#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Related
Advocacyfoodforthepoor.org

Delayed Not Deterred, Nativity Completes Community in Balan, Haiti

Today, Nativity Catholic Church Pastor Fr. Robert C. Cilinski presented Food For The Poor President/CEO Ed Raine with the donation from this year's Operation Starfish® campaign that will complete Nativity Village at Balan, in Haiti. Construction in Balan began in 2019. The multipurpose center for vocational training and events, and...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Community and staff has helped children's safety, by Cathy Gray

I am so pleased to share with you that Cedarcrest Center is celebrating 15 months without any of the children in our care contracting COVID-19. As New Hampshire’s only post-acute care facility for children with complex medical needs, we have kept very high levels of infection-control precautions in place since the outbreaks began worldwide in 2020. I want to shine a spotlight specifically on our staff for their incredible efforts to ensure the children’s health would not be compromised further by exposure to the virus. The virus poses significant and potentially life-threatening threats to the children, many of whom experience challenging respiratory conditions. The children who live at Cedarcrest come from home communities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. A limited number of staff contracted the COVID-19 virus. We are pleased that nearly 80 percent of its staff have now had the vaccine.
Berkeley County, SClive5news.com

Berkeley County nutrition services looking for community volunteers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Many Lowcountry children rely on school meal programs for food, and with summer break less than two weeks away, some families are worried about how they’ll feed their children. The Berkeley County School District’s child nutrition service says they are preparing for their summer meal...
San Bernardino County, CAiecn.com

Children’s Fund fosters hope through community

The Children’s Fund has been around for 35 years, they continue to go strong and help build the foundation for children of San Bernardino County. The mission of the Children’s Fund is to give vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. The Children’s Fund...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Community event to highlight Y’s programs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA’s history has deep roots established by local community members, and leaders of the organization know its future is just as dependent on community support now. With that in mind, YMCA board members and staff will host a community celebration aimed at both honoring the nonprofit’s...
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Community Center’s Summer Programs Return

The St. Michaels Community Center’s programs have returned, which kick off with its free, waterfront Summer Concert Series taking place on Thursdays from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Muskrat Park in St. Michaels. Muskrat Park features an expansive lawn and covered gazebo for performers, and is situated between Mulberry and...
Advocacyheart.org

$1M granted to community organizations to promote nutrition and economic security

Voices for Healthy Kids, an initiative of the American Heart Association — the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives — has awarded policy campaign grants totaling nearly $1 million to five nonprofit organizations for advocacy campaigns focused on improving health equity with a focus on early care and education, food security and access to water in schools.
Arcata, CAkymkemp.com

Arcata School District’s Children’s Summer Meal Program Returns

Arcata School District announces the return of its Children’s Summer Meal Program, running from June 14-August 20 at Arcata Elementary School, Sunny Brae Middle School, and two community sites. All children 18 and under are welcome to these free meals, and people 21 and under who are disabled may also participate. No paperwork or eligibility checks are required.
Politicswnypapers.com

Op-Ed: This Father's Day, become tobacco-free for your children

New York State Smokers' Quitline continues to provide free coaching & ship free nicotine replacement therapy medication. Guest Editorial by the New York State Smokers' Quitline. The New York State Smokers' Quitline wishes all fathers a happy and healthy Father’s Day, and reminds those who smoke about free resources for...
Scottsdale, AZcitysuntimes.com

Applications due July 9 for Scottsdale’s Community Arts Grant Program

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program. The program provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community. Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022....
Kidsbattlefordsnow.com

Notice Nature to encourage youth to get active outside

The North Saskatchewan River Basin Council announced on Wednesday they are launching an initiative to encourage youth to engage more with nature in Prince Albert, Lloydminster, North Battleford, and various rural communities in Saskatchewan. Notice Nature is a bingo-style game where participants can progress through the game by accomplishing challenges...
Books & Literaturerichmondobserver

Authors sign children's book at Dobbins Heights Community Center

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Elizabeth Johnson and Tyrell Plair signed copies of their new children's book on life lessons Friday and Saturday at the town’s community center. Joining the authors were other members of Georgia-based PlayTy Multimedia and Publishing. The book, “Just Like My Dad,” follows four kids — Miriam, Justin,...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.