Burleigh County, ND

Sobriety Check Point Coming To Burleigh County

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Posted by 
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 18 days ago


Just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, there will be a sobriety check point(s) somewhere in Burleigh County this Friday. This is according to a press-release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The checkpoint(s) will be held between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. After the conclusion of the...

Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Guns, Bombs & Drugs Seized in Mandan

Which started out as a narcotics bust, turned into a lot more in Mandan on Wednesday, June 9th. Officers with the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force got a search warrant for 805 13th Avenue Northwest in Mandan. Soon after the search started, the officers observed possible explosive materials. Because of...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Apocalyptic Road Construction Begins Monday in Bismarck!

Before you think I'm being an alarmist, just imagine yourself being in the middle of this particular gridlock. There's plenty of roadwork going on in and around Bismarck/Mandan. We all understand that roads need fixing every now and then. Some are minor inconveniences, and others are legendary clusters. I'm thinking this project fits in the "legendary" category. It's happening on Divide Avenue in Bismarck and it's happening right where you're already getting jammed during rush hours. Remember rush hour? It used to be only during peak go-to-work/get-off-work travel times. Whether it's residuals of the pandemic, or simply a shift in traditional 9-5 work schedules, there's often a million people on the road at 3 PM! I thought y'all was supposed to be working from HOME?
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Is it Legal to Hitchhike in North Dakota?

I saw an article from Post Bulletin titled "Is it legal to hitchhike in Minnesota?" So, I naturally wondered the same thing about North Dakota. I decided not to write on the subject because I have personally never come across a hitchhiker in this state... UNTIL TODAY!. I have seen...
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Hey Mandan, Where YOU want the new Post Office?

I moved to Mandan in 2001, just half a block from the post office. It was all in central Mandan! Here's what I had within a three minute stroll. Marv's Hardware where I could find that plumbing piece I needed for a project, and then afterwards the other "correct" plumbing piece I actually needed for the project. There was George's Bakery, with the neighborhood smell of a bakery, and delicious rolls whenever you wanted them. There was the Buckhorn Bar, that had an ex-band guy running the joint that was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke, and there was no place you'd rather be...he was an ex-band guy right? There was the Silver Dollar, to impress my outta town friends with a little raunchiness right here where the west begins. Oh, and there was just the best darn butcher shop in the region with Butcher Block Meats!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Is Doing The RIGHT Thing WRONG In North Dakota?

Well, I think it's pretty safe to say warmer weather is upon us out here in Bismarck, North Dakota? Didn't it seem like yesterday when the forecast said there was a chance of light snow mixed with possible rain showers? Today is Friday, June 4th, and we could be looking at 103 degrees - record temps possible over this upcoming weekend. Just the other day here at our radio station, we were talking about people actually leaving a young child or an animal in the backseat, while they went into the store to get something real quick. Some claimed they "just plain forgot" - I found that extremely unbelievable. How can your mind draw a blank like that?
New England, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Female Inmates On The Move To Mandan Facility

Nothing against the good citizens of New England, North Dakota. But what were we thinking back in 2003 when the doors opened and the bars started slamming shut at the Dakota Women's Correctional Rehab Center in New England? I ask because New England is pretty darn remote dontcha' think? It's two hours Southwest of Bismarck! It's four and a half hours from Fargo! It's five and a half hours from Grand Forks!
Montana StatePosted by
Cool 98.7

FISH FIGHT! Montana Gov Versus North Dakota Sturgeon!

I apologize, the sturgeon are not North Dakota's alone, they belong to the world community. A veritable circle of life. Unless of course, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is successful in killing them all!. Sorry. That was overly dramatic. But if I was a sturgeon, the governor would be going straight...
LawPosted by
Cool 98.7

New ND Asbestos Law To Limit Victims Rights- Get Tested!

Having mesothelioma cancer can be a death sentence. You may have it developing in your body right now. It can take decades after working with asbestos (or being exposed to it) before symptoms show. Starting August 1st, 2021, North Dakota will join 10 other states currently restricting legal options for victims. So it is important for North Dakotans to get screened before that time to better your chances at legal relief.
PoliticsPosted by
Cool 98.7

How High Does ND Rank For SEVERE Workplace Injuries?

If you're reading this in North Dakota, I'd strongly recommend wearing a hard hat!. Not even kidding, put that hard hat on before you read any farther, because I'm about to drop some pretty heavy facts on y'all!. North Dakota is painfully IN FIRST PLACE in a new study of...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota governor supportive of saving Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge

Gov. Doug Burgum sees the preservation of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge as a project worth pursuing. In comments Friday to the Tribune Editorial Board, the second-term Republican governor and former downtown Fargo developer said the bridge dating to 1883 would be "an incredible asset for the state, for Burleigh County, for Morton County, for Mandan and for Bismarck to save."
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Murder conspiracy trial set back several months by Friday ruling

A judge has delayed until October the trial of two people accused of plotting a Bismarck man’s death, granting a defense attorney request for more time to review new information submitted to them. The trial of Earl Howard, 42, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, was set to start Monday morning. It’s...
Bismarck, NDGrand Forks Herald

Judge delays murder trial to be held at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Capitol was supposed to host a murder trial beginning on Monday, May 17, but the proceeding has been postponed. The trial of Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard is to take place in the state House of Representatives chamber rather than the Burleigh County Courthouse because of the high number of people expected to attend and the need to maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

House chambers to become temporary courtroom for murder trials

Two South Central District murder trials are scheduled to be held in the House chambers of the state Capitol to better allow for social distancing, a possible first for the state. “We don’t have a courtroom large enough to socially distance a jury with four alternates, numerous litigants and the...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Trial continued for two accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday afternoon, a Burleigh County judge continued a trial for two suspects accused of killing a Bismarck man in 2020. Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel were scheduled for trial on Monday, however the state says new discovery and potential witnesses were a reason for postponing. “Getting...