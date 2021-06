FULTON – This coming Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. there will be a benefit for Carmine Joyes at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Rd., in Sterling, New York. Seven-year-old Carmine, of Fulton, New York, was severely burned in April from a fire explosion in Martville, New York, which caused over 40% of his body to become covered in third-degree burns. Carmine was transferred to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston, Masscahusetts, where he will undergo many surgeries. Carmine is a very friendly, and happy boy that has a long recovery ahead of him.