For the dogs

When everything shut down in the face of COVID-19, pet rescue organizations did not. In fact, Throw Me a Bone Dog Rescue and Rhodie’s Rescue, experienced a significant uptick in the amount of work with which they were tasked. The number of fostered dogs from the previous year increased as the quantity of volunteers decreased. In 2020, Throw Me a Bone Dog Rescue helped foster around 200 dogs — an average of more than 100 dogs compared to the previous year. Carolynne Steen, president of Rhodie’s Rescue, explained how now, not only has there been a decrease in volunteers, but also with the new lifting of COVID-19 regulations, the number of returns on adoptions have increased as well. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to rollback, now is the time to participate in the recovery of rescue dogs. Cindy Ott-Bales, founder of Throw Me a Bone Dog Rescue, explained, “It is not so much that I consider myself running the rescue, rather, it’s what each one of us brings to the table.”