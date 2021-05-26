For the dogs

Policies and plans are in place to protect your gun dog—and possibly your wallet. Whether or not you openly admit to gambling and hedging bets, if you’re training and hunting a gun dog in bird cover or running them in field trials, you are waging to beat the odds that your dog will encounter an injury at some point. Sprains, lacerations, wildlife run-ins, punctures, broken bones, the list goes on. We assume this inherent risk in owning and running our dogs and it doesn’t end with field trauma. As household pets, our dogs may ingest a foreign object or develop a chronic medical condition that requires advanced veterinary care. We do our best to monitor our dog’s behavior at home and in the field, and we train and condition them to avoid preventable injuries. Sooner or later the unthinkable might happen, and when it requires a trip to the emergency vet, it’s going to cost you. You’re likely to leave the visit with a hefty bill, but if your dog is insured, you won’t be the one getting hurt in the end.