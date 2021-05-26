Cancel
This Kind of Air Might Give You Alzheimer's, Says Study

By Michael Martin
 17 days ago
Breathing in traffic-related air pollution might increase your risk of developing age-related dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. In the study, published this month in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers at the University of California-Davis set up a rodent habitat near a busy traffic tunnel in Northern California. The scientists then exposed rats to either filtered air or polluted air direct from the tunnel for up to 14 months.

