EarthGang Start a Low-Key Dance Party on New Song “Aretha”: Stream

So, Peoria Rock fans, check it out-the boys in Greta Van Fleet are at it again. The band has just released a new live concert performance video for the song “Tears Of Rain.” The song is featured on their new album, ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate.’ The band has been quite busy with new music since the release of their new album here in the last fee weeks. Greta Van Fleet has also dropped new concert dates for a brief stint of shows in the late Summer-Fall, titled the “Strange Horizons” Tour. There is a Chicago date on the trek, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, on September 3rd. Tickets are on sale for that show at livenation.com. Check out this performance of the song “Tears Of Rain.” Greta…..yes!