EarthGang Start a Low-Key Dance Party on New Song “Aretha”: Stream

By Nina Corcoran
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 17 days ago

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang are back with another creative hip-hop track. This new single is called “Aretha” and it comes with a music video in tow. Stream it below. As is par for the course for EarthGang, their two most recent singles — 2020’s “Options” featuring Wale and the Madden NFL 21 cut “Powered Up” — sound completely different from this new song, the latter especially as it warps a manic Outkast-style beat. On “Aretha”, the duo take runs freestyling about close-knit relationships, feeling invisible, and the therapeutic nature of music over a mellow beat. The whole thing was produced by Yudu Gray and EarthGang’s own OLU.

