Health chief reminds Vermonters to get 2nd vaccine dose

Stamford Advocate
 29 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is reminding Vermonters who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to make sure they get their second dose. “It really is key to your health. Getting both doses gives you the highest level of protection from COVID-19,” he said Tuesday during the governor's twice-weekly virus briefing, adding that the full vaccine also offers better protection against virus variants.

News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
