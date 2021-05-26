Cancel
Why QAnon is disappearing from online view

By Ashley Gold
Axios
Axios
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Specific language about the QAnon conspiracy theory has all but disappeared from mainstream public social media platforms, new research concludes. Driving the news: Researchers from the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensics Lab found that the volume of QAnon content available online plummeted following major moderation and policy moves from Google, Facebook and Twitter.

