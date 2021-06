Let’s face it, no one wants to lose their hair, but it happens to the best of us. And if you’re in your 30s, chances are you’ve already started seeing the thinning begin. That’s because one in three women will start to notice hair loss after age 30, some women even see it in their 20s. So, how can we keep the once luscious, thick hair from getting sadder with age? It’s all about trying to keep what’s on top of your head healthy. And what you put in your body could be even more important than what you put on your hair.