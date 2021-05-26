Cancel
Music

Allison Russell Sings ‘Nightflyer’ With Brittney Spencer, Brandi Carlile on ‘Kimmel’

By Jonathan Bernstein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Allison Russell performed a gorgeous, stripped-down rendition of her song “Nightflyer” Tueday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Joined on harmony vocals by Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile (who contributed her harmonies remotely), Russell delivered a thrilling version of the song, off the singer-songwriter’s debut solo album Outside Child. Complete with...

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

