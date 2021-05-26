Who won the NJ republican debate Tuesday night? (Opinion)
That question can be answered only a couple of ways, but how you felt about it could be determined by if you watched it or listened to it. Tuesday night, NJ101.5 hosted a debate between two of the candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the upcoming gubernatorial race in November. It was hosted by Eric Scott, who did his usual masterful job and moderating and asking questions both from the callers and some from the news staff. Truly, nobody does a better job at this in broadcasting than Eric Scott.nj1015.com