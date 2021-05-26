Army Of The Dead Star Nora Arnezeder Explains The Unique Part Of Her Character - Exclusive
Director Zack Snyder's new zombie heist thriller "Army of the Dead" is far from your stereotypical movie about the undead. Instead, Snyder's new "Dead" tale is more like his blockbuster feature film debut, the 2004 remake of "Dawn of the Dead" — originally made by legendary filmmaker George A. Romero — in which he had zombies moving at a rapid pace. And much in the way Snyder redefined the zombie genre with his 2004 film, he redefines it once again with "Army of the Dead," treating fans to many more surprises lurking around the corner.www.looper.com