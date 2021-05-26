Army Of The Dead Star Nora Arnezeder Explains The Unique Part Of Her Character - Exclusive

Dave Bautista shared some details on how he joined Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead cast. The fan-favorite talked to Jimmy Fallon about the long road to the zombie action flick on The Tonight Show. Bautista talked about his ascent as an actor and the struggles he had with people taking him completely seriously. That physique and his past as a WWE Superstar can be hard sells sometimes. But, after all these projects, he’s a legit action draw at this point. The Guardian of the Galaxy is also branching out to drama work as well. He’s completely dedicated to chasing roles that he wants to do rather than whatever is popular. Check out what he had to say.