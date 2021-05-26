Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Army Of The Dead Star Nora Arnezeder Explains The Unique Part Of Her Character - Exclusive

By Tim Lammers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Director Zack Snyder's new zombie heist thriller "Army of the Dead" is far from your stereotypical movie about the undead. Instead, Snyder's new "Dead" tale is more like his blockbuster feature film debut, the 2004 remake of "Dawn of the Dead" — originally made by legendary filmmaker George A. Romero — in which he had zombies moving at a rapid pace. And much in the way Snyder redefined the zombie genre with his 2004 film, he redefines it once again with "Army of the Dead," treating fans to many more surprises lurking around the corner.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Scott Ward
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Veteran#Film Star#Real Love#The Coyote#European#Covid#Layers Nora Arnezeder#Zombies#Remake#Exclusive#Sort#Princesses#Dawn#Director Zack Snyder#Feature#Mercenaries#Empathy#Love Interests#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPonca City News

Army of the Dead

Returning the the genre that launched his film career, Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix to release a brand new zombie films with a heist movie twist to it. This movie has no connection to Snyder’s 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake and is a standalone feature (though not for long, more on that later). Was this film Snyder’s grand return to the horror genre? Or is it dead on arrive? Let’s dive in…
Los Angeles, CAamicohoops.net

Aimee Garcia Reveals The Unusual Connection Between Her Lucifer and MODOK Characters – Exclusive

By all accounts, it may not seem like the new Hulu arrangement “Wonder’s MODOK” shares much for all intents and purpose with the hit Netflix show “Lucifer.” The previous is a grown-up energized stop-movement program about an egomaniacal supervillain’s everyday life, while the last follows Satan himself as he tackles violations in current Los Angeles. Yet, one thing they do share practically speaking is entertainer Aimee Garcia, who stars in both arrangement. In “Wonder’s MODOK,” she voices the nominal reprobate’s significant other Jodie, who needs to seek after another way throughout everyday life except sees MODOK’s numerous deficiencies as a hindrance. In “Lucifer,” she depicts measurable researcher Ella Lopez, whose dorky engage frequently brings entertainment.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals Impressive Viewing Figures For Army Of The Dead

There was talk in the buildup to its debut that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead could potentially dethrone Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction as Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever, based on the goodwill towards his four-hour HBO Max cut of Justice League and the high concept premise of a heist thriller taking place within the context of the zombie genre.
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

How “Army of the Dead” Star Theo Rossi Is Preparing for the Apocalypse

Theo Rossi is an American actor and producer, best known for playing Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on Sons of Anarchy and Hernan “Shades” Alvarez on Luke Cage. He is a staunch supporter of animal welfare organizations like The Humane Society and PETA, and most recently starred in Zack Snyder’s latest film, Army of the Dead, on Netflix.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Regrets Selling Army Of The Dead To Netflix

It’s a happy coincidence for Zack Snyder that his directorial debut Dawn of the Dead and Netflix’s recent blockbuster Army of the Dead are both zombie movies and two of his most well-received efforts in terms of the critical consensus and audience reaction, as well as being the only pair of his nine feature-length directorial outings to date that weren’t produced by Warner Bros.
TV & Videoswttspod.com

Army Of The Dead: Part 2? Is A Sequel Possible?

As though Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” wasn’t shot enough as of now, vampires should show up in Part 2 also. The zombie blockbuster ” Army of the Dead ” is one of the best Netflix triumphs! Zack Snyder’s grisly exhibition is as yet in the Netflix Top 10. Intelligently, Netflix needs to go with ” Army of the Dead 2 ” and there is a wild expansion to this spin-off: Vampires!
MoviesJournal Tribune

ARMY OF THE DEAD is a big gamble with little payout

“It is by going down into the abyss where we recover the treasures of life. Where you stumble, there lies your treasure.” Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD, a Zack Snyder film written, directed, produced, and photographed by Zack Snyder, debuted on the Netflix streaming service in late-May and acts as the perfect cautionary tale of a director that has been untethered by the chains of his home studio Warner Brothers, which he divorced recently after a marriage that began with 2006’s “300”.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains Why He Didn’t Remove His Accidental Army Of The Dead Cameo

As we’ve seen in the not too distant past with The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Jeans Guy, fans love spotting mistakes and goofs in high profile productions, and the unfortunate crew member discovered in the back of season 2 quickly became a short-lived internet phenomenon, even getting his own character poster for good measure.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Is Already Beginning To Die Out On Netflix

Success is fleeting in the world of streaming, which is why platforms like Netflix gauge their viewership data on the first four weeks a movie or TV show is available as opposed to a longer period, and probably one of the major reasons why other services like HBO Max and Amazon don’t release official numbers at all.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead 2 Will Reportedly Have Vampires

Like every other Zack Snyder movie, there’s a lot going on in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, with several bizarre plot points being addressed directly by either the main ensemble or the shuffling hordes of undead, only to never be picked up or mentioned again despite the big budget zombie actioner running for almost two and a half hours.
MoviesCollider

Why Tig Notaro Is the Best Part of 'Army of the Dead'

A few too many members of the ensemble cast of Army of the Dead — Zack Snyder's colorful, epic zombie heist movie now streaming on Netflix — register as largely generic. For instance, Raúl Castillo’s Mikey Guzman is meant to be a pastiche on cocky YouTubers right down to his overly formal wear in a zombie quarantine zone, but beyond his influencer exterior Guzman never takes off as his own character. Similarly, Ella Purnell's Kate Ward is simply a "daughter with daddy issues," filling a predefined role we've seen onscreen dozens of times.
CelebritiesComicBook

Dave Bautista Explains How He Joined Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead on The Tonight Show

Dave Bautista shared some details on how he joined Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead cast. The fan-favorite talked to Jimmy Fallon about the long road to the zombie action flick on The Tonight Show. Bautista talked about his ascent as an actor and the struggles he had with people taking him completely seriously. That physique and his past as a WWE Superstar can be hard sells sometimes. But, after all these projects, he’s a legit action draw at this point. The Guardian of the Galaxy is also branching out to drama work as well. He’s completely dedicated to chasing roles that he wants to do rather than whatever is popular. Check out what he had to say.
Movieswttspod.com

Army Of The Dead: Did You Notice This Mistake?

Zack Snyder was really seen in his new zombie film. In any case, his support was not arranged, as the chief himself affirms. Zack Snyder is up for a couple of astonishments. The way that the ” Snyder of Justice League” came around was a major sensation for the DC fan base. Nonetheless, the chief raised the stakes and had a little appearance in his funny cartoon himself. Presently Snyder has been rediscovered in one of his movies.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EXCLUSIVE: ARMY OF THE DEAD Review Headlines POP JEDI Episode 15

It's Tuesday, and that means Robert DiLauro, Di Marie, and JennaSayWhat are back with a new Pop Jedi Episode!. The last episode saw the pop culture Jedi Order revisit Zack Snyder's 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake, and here they wrap-up their two week tribute to Snyder's zombie films with their review and thoughts on the director's recent theatrical and Netflix release, Army of the Dead, starring Guardians of the Galaxy alumn Dave Bautista!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Army of the Dead VFX Supervisor Marcus Taormina

Martin Carr chats with VFX Supervisor Marcus Taormina about Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead…. Expanding a zombie ravaged Las Vegas might not seem like a perfect working week for some people, but VFX supervisor Marcus Taormina isn’t some people. In a career which has seen him collaborate primarily with...
MoviesRomesentinel.com

‘Army of the Dead’ is a straight forward, emotionless slugfest

Zombies and Las Vegas don’t mix as well as they should in the bloated and empty “Army of the Dead”. Infamous director Zack Snyder has returned to the zombie roots that brought him to Hollywood in the first place, and this time he’s writer, director and in charge of cinematography. But don’t watch “Army of the Dead” expecting a return to Snyder’s really good “Dawn of the Dead” remake in 2004. “Army” can’t seem to handle its marching orders.