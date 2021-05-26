Verbatim: Combined Sewer Overflow Warning Today

The following was released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021:. When it rains, the 100-year-old combined sewers in older parts of Fort Wayne can overflow, resulting in the discharge of a combination of stormwater (rain or snowmelt) and untreated sewage into CSO impacted waterways within the Great Lakes Basin. Today's forecast indicates a strong possibility that overflows will occur or have started to occur within the past four (4) hours. The overflow may be continuing. The approximate times when the overflow started and stops will be summarized within seven (7) days in a supplemental notice available on the City's website at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/cso-notification.html.