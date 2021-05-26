Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Verbatim: Combined Sewer Overflow Warning Today

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following was released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021:. When it rains, the 100-year-old combined sewers in older parts of Fort Wayne can overflow, resulting in the discharge of a combination of stormwater (rain or snowmelt) and untreated sewage into CSO impacted waterways within the Great Lakes Basin. Today's forecast indicates a strong possibility that overflows will occur or have started to occur within the past four (4) hours. The overflow may be continuing. The approximate times when the overflow started and stops will be summarized within seven (7) days in a supplemental notice available on the City's website at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/cso-notification.html.

journalgazette.net
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

North River update: “Deliverables” received

One of the stipulations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is that the developer of the project should provide information to the City of Fort Wayne for the project. Description of [the] developer’s project development team and organizational structure;. Summary of developer’s due diligence investigation;. Revised schematic design of the...
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Fort Wayne, INwbiw.com

INDOT hosting hiring fairs across the state

UNDATED – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local). INDOT has more than 100 open positions in a variety of careers, but the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

I-69 Rolling slowdowns tomorrow – 5/16/2021

Rolling Slowdowns are planned for I-69 tomorrow, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Allen County, Indiana (May 14, 2021) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces rolling slowdowns for I-69 in Fort Wayne. The rolling slowdowns will be conducted on May 16 starting at 7 a.m. There will be two slowdowns for...
Fort Wayne, INEvening Star

Rolling slowdowns planned in Allen County

FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled rolling slowdowns for Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne. The rolling slowdowns will be conducted Sunday starting at 7 a.m. There will be two slowdowns for crews to remove electrical lines over I-69 near S.R. 14. Each rolling slowdown will last approximately 15 minutes. Drivers can expect the slowdowns to happen between mile markers 301 and 309.
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Steadily warming temperatures

Tonight’s Fort Wayne, Indiana weather story from the National Weather Service:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 15, 2021) – A few light rain showers are possible this evening but most places will remain dry through Sunday. A better chance of rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will steadily warm through the week with mid-80s by Thursday.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 17: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, May 17, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 17, 2021) – Another 33 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,099 cases and 678 deaths Monday. The Allen County case count...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

ACDH COVID-19 update – 5/16/2021

Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 16, 2021) – Another 37 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 25 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,066 cases and 678 deaths Sunday. The...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Tracking Monday showers

Some showers will move in on Monday, leading to wet conditions at times. Don't expect to see rain for the entire day, we'll get a couple dry breaks in between showers. Highs will get into the upper 60s across NE Indiana and NW Ohio. A few showers may linger into Tuesday, but longer-lasting showers are unlikely.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Allen County, IN963xke.com

Stellhorn Road bridge over I-469 to close for construction

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Stellhorn Road bridge over I-469 for bridge construction. The work is scheduled to begin on or after May 17 and last until mid-August. Schedules are subject to change and all work is weather-dependent. During...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

1st McCulloch Park market hits the spot

McCulloch Park was alive with live music, vendors and children playing Saturday morning. It marked the first day the Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market is on Broadway. The market will remain at McCulloch Park for the season, and it is expected to be across the street in Electric Works next year. It was previously held at Parkview Field after its initial home at Barr and Wayne streets.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Article digs into GE campus's history

Encouraging news about Fort Wayne's Electric Works continues to break, including details on its food hall and public market plans and on residential development planned for north of the site. But the project also is attracting attention beyond Fort Wayne. Indiana Preservation, the bimonthly magazine published by Indiana Landmarks, features...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

4-month closure for portion of Ternet Road

Ternet Road between Maples and Tillman roads will be closed for four months, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, during bridge replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Sept. 24, the highway department said in its notice.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

New Name for KSM Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from its former parent Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...