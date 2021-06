Gas prices are stable at pumps across Arizona this week. Triple-A Arizona says prices are unchanged on average from a week ago. Spokesman Aldo Vazquez says crude oil prices are heading up, saying “last week crude oil prices rose to its highest point in two-and-a-half years, which was about 69-dollars per barrel.” He adds, “and when the price of crude oil goes up, so do gas prices.” In Flagstaff, gas us up nearly four-cents a gallon to $3.34 on average. Some stations in Flagstaff are selling gas for $3.25 and lower. In Prescott, gas prices are up three-cents a gallon on average to $3.12. Some stations there are selling gas for $2.99 and lower.