Eames graduates from UNH

Four student writers from the Center for Teaching and Learning were honored by the Poetry Society of Virginia as part of the society’s international 2021 student contest. CTL students took a clean sweep of the third and fourth grade category! Josee Winston-Feder of Boothbay Harbor took first place for her poem, “Sister Brook.” Serafina Record of Boothbay placed second for her poem, “Bald Eagle.” The third place prize went to Hadley Spekke of Waldoboro for “The First Snow.” In the seventh and eighth grade category, Kestrel Linehan of Westport Island won first place for “Abecedarian For A Sunrise.”