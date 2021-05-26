Cancel
Southport, ME

Eames graduates from UNH

 17 days ago

Erica Eames of Southport, a 2017 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, graduated from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H. on May 22-23 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

