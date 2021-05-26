Eames graduates from UNH

A crew from Boothbay Harbor’s Bristol Marine recently volunteered their time at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), lending their considerable expertise to the construction of the Gardens’ newest exhibit, giant troll sculptures designed by internationally known recycled arts activist and artist Thomas Dambo. The series of mammoth, recycled-wood “giant trolls” underscores the Gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from their history to their ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the state’s economy.