Most companies aren't ready for the next big tech disruption

Are disruptive technologies the new and improved version of the 1990s dot-com stocks? The short answer is no, but there are certainly some similarities building. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), an icon of thematic investing, is probably the highest-profile example of investing in disruptive technology. Even after sliding since its February highs, the stock remains almost double where it traded a year ago and triple from two years ago. Here, you can see how the returns of this single fund compare with the returns of the Morningstar U.S. Technology Index in the era of the dot-com bubble.