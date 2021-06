In celebration of Blizzard Entertainment's 30th anniversary, Overwatch's 5th anniversary, and Free Comic Book Day's 20th anniversary, Blizzard is officially collaborating with Coca-Cola, Diamond, and artist Afua Richardson on two new variant covers for Overwatch: Tracer - London Calling #1, which is itself published by Dark Horse Comics. Two new variant covers from Richardson will be available to purchase in print exclusively during Free Comic Book Day 2021, which is on August 14th, and you can check out the first of the two -- with the second to be revealed at a later date -- below. Additionally, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Richardson via email about the collaboration ahead of the official announcement today.