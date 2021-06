With the move to hybrid work, we’re on the brink of a disruption. Organizations are fast adopting a blended operating model with some employees returning to the workplace and others continuing to work from home. At the same time, it is also emerging that there is no universal approach to hybrid work. Every organization will need to adapt differently to access and deliver the needs of their employees. Employees are keen on flexible remote work options, but they also crave for more in-person collaboration. And this is the hybrid work paradox that we need to address urgently.