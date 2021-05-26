Cancel
Family Relationships

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Share Family Photos With 2-Week-Old Daughter Honey: ‘Wonderful Creation’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 17 days ago
Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Courtesy of Sadie Robertson/Instagram

Party of three! Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are loving life with their newborn daughter, Honey.

“It’s been two weeks and I still haven’t found the words to use to express the love I feel for our sweet Honey,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, captioned family photos via Instagram on Tuesday, May 25. “I don’t know that I ever will find the words, but I will chase after them my whole life! … I’m amazed and in awe staring at this miracle. Knowing that I can love her with everything in me, but that it will never touch the love God has for her and for me and Christian is the greatest gift we have.”

The former reality star went on to write that “every week” with her baby girl “unlocks new truths and more of the awe and wonder of the creator as we stare at such a wonderful creation.”

The Finding Freedom author and her husband, 22, cuddled their infant in the sweet shots. The little one opened her eyes and adorably stuck her tongue out.

The Louisiana native gave birth to Honey earlier this month and celebrated her first week of milestones in a May 18 Instagram post.

“1-week-old and already making the world a better place,” the former A&E Network personality captioned a slideshow on the account she runs for Honey. “I’m very strong (already holding my head up). I look just like my daddy with my mommy’s dimples. I eat food just as fast as daddy (it’s actually crazy). I smile a lot. I love when mommy sings to me.”

She and Huff wed in November 2019 and announced their pregnancy news in October of the following year. The Auburn University grad was “awesome” at doting on his wife, she exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2020.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” the Live author explained at the time. “I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best.”

Robertson was “shocked” by her husband’s supportive behavior, she added.

Keep scrolling to see the proud parents posing for professional family photos with their new arrival.

Us Weekly

