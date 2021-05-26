Cancel
Buy Up All These On-Sale PS5 Games Even Though You Still Haven't Found a PS5 Yet

By Joe Tilleli
The Inventory
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

