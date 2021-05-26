Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers drama | Lakers get even with Suns

By Gabriel Fernandez
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi everybody! It's Gabe back with another newsletter on this fine Wednesday morning. As a Ravens fan, hearing that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would be wearing No. 5 this season with the league allowing skill position players to wear single-digits tore me up a bit inside. Joe Flacco is currently the best quarterback the franchise has ever had, and even though the dip in form after winning Super Bowl XLVII resulted in a lot of forgettable years, it felt weird that the team would be willing to give away his number like that.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball America#American Football#Nba Defense#Nba Teams#Super Bowl#Raptors#Twitter#The Green Bay Packers#Espn#Lambeau#Mavs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Mavericks#Celtics#Kansas City Royals#Pga Of America#Oakland#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
UEFA
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NBACBS Sports

Phoenix Suns

Carter will start Sunday's finale against the Spurs. The Suns are resting Chris Paul and Devin Booker, so Cameron Payne and Carter are starting in the finale. In the seven games this season that Carter has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Sunday is his first start of the season.
NBAtheScore

5 teams, 5 questions: Digging into the doubts facing the West's contenders

With a singularly strange NBA regular season in the rearview, we're heading into a wide-open postseason that features no less than eight legitimate championship contenders. All of those teams face significant questions. On the eve of the playoffs, we're exploring the biggest question facing each of them, starting with the five contenders in the Western Conference.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
Posted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns' finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBAsemoball.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E'Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.