New York City, NY

Indian American metro train operator saves Asian man pushed onto tracks

By Veena
nripulse.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, May 26 (IANS) A quick thinking Indian origin metro train driver saved an Asian man who was shoved onto the tracks in an apparent hate crime, according to media reports. The driver, Tobin Madathil, said that he had put the train on an emergency mode after he saw...

www.nripulse.com
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
