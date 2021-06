Sadiq Khan joins Violent Crime Task Force on the streets. Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib said London’s Mayor would be better off accepting the need for police to use stop-and-search tactics – something he actively disapproved of prior to his election in 2016. Meanwhile, the scale of the crisis was underlined yesterday after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hayes in west London. As well as the incident in Hayes on Thursday, there were also three other stabbings on the same day, one near Clapham, one in Harrow and one in Streatham.