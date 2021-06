In the last five months Behring Regional Center and Greenberg Traurig law firm have been in the Federal Courts challenging the 2019 EB-5 modernization rule. In the case of Behring Regional Center v. Wolf, Case No. 3:20-cv-09263 (N.D. Cal) Behring Regional Center submitted an application against the Department of Homeland Security requesting the courts to disallow the implementation of the EB-5 modernization rule of 2019. The lawsuit claims that the process was done beyond the scope of power of the then-acting Department of Homeland Security officials and as such a clear violation of Administrative Procedures Act as the acting officials had no legal authority.