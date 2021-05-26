Bob Arum: Teofimo Lopez Could Face The Winner Of Haney vs. Linares

The current unified lightweight champion in boxing Teofimo Lopez had high praise for Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal and the way he conducts himself. Despite being knocked out in the second round with a hellacious right-cross from champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, it seems Masvidal’s flare and style has garnered the respect of one of the sharpest boxers in the world. With a 16-0 professional boxing record, the young boxing star Lopez will put his record on the line in the pursuit of greatness. Ahead of his upcoming fight on June 19, Teofimo Lopez gave his thoughts on MMA as a sport, and the figures that represent it.