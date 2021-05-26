Bob Arum: Teofimo Lopez Could Face The Winner Of Haney vs. Linares
Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez can once and for all settle the undisputed score in the division should Bob Arum back up his desires. The IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC franchise champion Lopez has had to argue for his case as the undisputed champion at 135 ever since beating Vasiliy Lomachenko last year because Devin Haney holds the actual WBC title, a belt which had it's rights transferred to Haney via email in 2019 without the undefeated upstart having to throw a punch to win it.