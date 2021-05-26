Cancel
Growth Energy Applauds Senate Push for Transparency on Refinery Exemptions

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 28 days ago

(NAFB) – Farm state Senators recently reintroduced the Renewable Fuel standard Integrity Act. Senators Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, and Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, reintroduced the legislation as a companion to House legislation introduced in February. The bipartisan proposal would require small refineries to petition for Renewable Fuel Standard hardship exemptions by June first of each year. Currently, EPA does not provide any deadline for refiners submitting a request for a small refinery exemption. The change would ensure that EPA properly accounts for exempted gallons in the annual Renewable Volume Obligations it sets each November.

www.newsdakota.com
