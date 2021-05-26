Growth Energy Applauds Senate Push for Transparency on Refinery Exemptions

Too often, we take for granted the energy that powers our homes and vehicles and that is so essential to our daily lives. When consumers need it, it’s there. The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from Texas to New Jersey, reminds us that energy infrastructure to deliver fuel to gas pumps and power plants is also essential. Though the ttack prompted panic buying and gasoline shortages in the nation’s southeast, the problem wasn’t one of production but rather a disruption in the supply chain.