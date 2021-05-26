Cancel
Ford Boosts Electric-Vehicle Spending to $30 Billion by 2025

By Keith Naughton
Bloomberg
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. shares reached a five-year high after the automaker said it’s boosting spending on electric vehicles by at least 36% to $30 billion over the next four years and said that by the decade’s end, four out of 10 models it sells will be battery-powered. The investment includes...

www.bloomberg.com
