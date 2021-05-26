Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Office of Senior Resources Friendship Centers Re-Open

hamlethub.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were hugs, tears, and plenty of smiles as seniors were welcomed back to Putnam County’s four Friendship Centers on Monday May 24, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced. “Our seniors did what they had to do to get to this moment,” County Executive Odell said. “It wasn’t easy, but...

news.hamlethub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cdc#Exercise#Putnam County#Osr#Covid#Cdc#The Friendship Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Farmington, MOmymoinfo.com

Farmington Senior Center Is Back Open

(Farmington) For the first time since March of 2020, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center has re-opened for seniors 60 and older to eat lunch together. Ursula Warren is the Director of the Senior Center and says that discussions to re-open began right after she was hired last December. During the...
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Senior Services re-opens on July 1

Davie County Senior Services will re-open July 1. After more than 15 months of altered activities, things will finally start to feel normal again. To kick off the re-opening, those 55 and older are invited to a coffee and donut celebration July 1 at 9:00am. To reserve a spot, call Senior Services. Many favorite activities will return in July, with the schedule a little lighter than in the past. Staff will continue to build the schedule back up as it is shown that everything can be done safely. However there are many seminars, classes, activities, and parties to keep everyone busy. To see the latest newsletter with all the activities scheduled through September, visit Senior Services’ website www.daviecountync. gov/seniorservices, or call 336-753-6230 to be added to the mailing list. Hours for the main campus at the Bobby H. Knight building on Meroney Street, will be Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm. In addition to opening the main campus, Senior Services has announced the opening of its new Health & Fitness Center. This will be located at the Brock Gym at 644 North Main Street, Mocksville. All exercise classes and the fitness center will move to that location.
Fountain, COepcan.com

Senior Center announces re-opening plans for July-August

After more than a year of closed doors and socially distanced events, the Fountain Valley Senior Center (located at 5745 Southmoor Drive in Fountain) has an official reopening date. Jolene Hausman, who serves as executive director for the center, said the process to consider reopening started with the center surveying its members.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Hungry for in-person dining: Senior center fully opens

On Monday, the Wood County Senior Center was overflowing with seniors — dining on cubed steak, talking about the day’s events and touring the new building. As it should be, said Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging. Monday was the first day of congregate dining...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County resource center open house Tuesday

The public is invited to attend a grand opening of the new Clinton County Resource Center, located in Suite #105, of the Clinton County Courthouse. The Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, June 22nd, beginning at noon. Parking is available at the Clinton County Law Center (241 7th Avenue North, Clinton). All guests should use the north entrance (doors facing 7th Ave N.) of the Clinton County Law Enforcement Center.
Cypress, CAoc-breeze.com

Cypress Senior Center is open for information and socializing

The Senior Center is open for information and socializing ONLY. Masks required. Staff is available by phone at 714.229.2005 to provide guidance and answer any questions you may regarding vaccination appointments and transportation options. For the latest updates and information about the vaccination visit www.CovidVaccineFacts.com. Othena allows you to pre-register,...
Pocatello, IDpocatellochubbuckobserver.com

Pocatello Senior Activity Center Now Open With Limited Activities

Pocatello’s Senior Activity Center is open again with limited activities. Hours are Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesdays-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dining room at the Center is scheduled to open again on July 1. Entertainment during the lunch service (starting at 11:30 a.m.) will be happening on Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21, and 28. Jackpot Bingo will be happening on Fridays beginning on July 9 at 1:15 p.m.
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Senior center meals

The Henry County Senior Center is offering “drive-thru” meals for seniors. The meals must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and are available for people 60 years or older Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. There are no dine-in meals at the center during executive orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Serviceswestportlocalpress.com

Westport Senior Center Opens on Limited Basis Starting July 1

Westport Center for Senior Activities Press Release. The Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA) has announced its reopening on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. The Center has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its closure last March, the WCSA staff has remained busy offering virtual social...
Ashburn, VAloudounnow.com

Long-Awaited Ashburn Senior Center Opens

County leaders past and present gathered Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on one of the most hotly anticipated facilities in the county: the Ashburn Senior Center. Much like the groundbreaking in 2019, said Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Service Director Steve Torpy, the ribbon cutting may have been the best attended ribbon cutting the department has ever seen, with more than 100 people in attendance.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Catskill senior center to reopen

CATSKILL — Catskill seniors will again have a place to call their own beginning in July. The Robert C. Antonelli Senior Center, 15 Academy St., will reopen its doors after being shut down since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We plan on opening the senior center on July...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Senior center reopens Monday

After a forced shutdown, the Seymour Senior Citizens’ Center is reopening next Monday. Throughout the past year, vehicles have been light on the west side of the Seymour square. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state of Missouri to close senior centers temporarily, it left senior citizens without a place to visit and — more importantly — eat during the past 15 months.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

State Office for the Aging launches partnership to bring virtual senior center to homes of older adults

ALBANY — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) announced a partnership with the Association on Aging in New York and Selfhelp Community Services to bring Selfhelp’s Virtual Senior Center (VSC) into the homes of older New Yorkers to improve connectivity, combat social isolation, improve health and wellness. Launching initially with 20 pilot counties, the VSC will be available as a tool to help organizations bring their communities online for more than 700 potential AAA’s.
Health ServicesDuncan Banner

Chickasaw Nation Senior Centers opened for in-person visits

Chickasaw Nation Senior Centers, located in 12 communities, are now open for in person visits. “We are excited to be opening the senior centers back up,” Stacy Wesberry, director for senior centers and information said. “We missed our elders and we know they missed each other and the staff.”. The...
Bernalillo, NMbernco.gov

BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center Open to the Public

“Bernalillo County Animal Care Services wishes to thank the public for their continued support during this time. We appreciate those of you who have donated, adopted and fostered in support of our animals and mission,” says BernCo Animal Care Services Director Misha Goodman. “Animals in our care are continuing to receive the best care possible including daily exercise and enrichment.”
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Defiance County senior centers open as planned

Defiance County’s two senior centers opened their doors to the public Monday morning, approximately 15 months after the facilities in Defiance and Hicksville closed due to the coronavirus situation. The Defiance center is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday while Hicksville’s is operating from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Both facilities...
Hamilton, IADaily Gate City

Hamilton Senior Center Activities

The Hamilton Senior Center has meals served daily at 11:30 a.m. Cost of a meal for anyone under age 60 is $6 and is a free-will donation for anyone over the age of 60. The center serves lunch Monday through Friday. Tuesday, June 15; Beef chow mein, Asian broccoli, sugar snap peas and pineapple crumble; Wednesday June 16: Pork chop with stewed tomatoes and onions, wild rice, Brussels sprouts and blueberry crisp; Thursday, June 17: Chicken and dumplings, steamed zucchini, confetti corn, peaches and juice; Friday, June 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas and carrots, cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce; Monday, June 21: Tuna noodle casserole, broccoli with cheese, succotash, cherry fluff and juice; Tuesday, June 22: Honey glazed pork loin, creamed potatoes and peas, carrots and mixed fruit.