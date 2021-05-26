Cancel
Real Estate

Today's Mortgage and Refi Rates | May 26

By Leslie Cook
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.309%. The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.439%. The latest rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 3.742%. The latest rate on a 7/1 conforming ARM is 3.585%. The latest rate on a 10/1 conforming ARM is 3.518%.

How low interest rates may affect your clients

We are living in an extraordinarily low-interest-rate environment, and with the Federal Reserve’s intentions of keeping rates near zero through at least 2023, there’s no telling when, or if, mid-single-digit, let alone double-digit rates will ever return. Long-term interest rates normally rise as the U.S. economy recovers from a recession,...
Real EstateMotley Fool

New Refi Program Helps Lower-Income Borrowers Lower Their Monthly Payment

Lower-income Fannie Mae borrowers can lower their monthly mortgage payment. A new mortgage refinance program from Fannie Mae is designed to help lower-income borrowers refinance their home loan and improve housing affordability. Fannie Mae says that lower-income borrowers refinance mortgages at a slower pace than other borrowers. That might be...
BusinessInman.com

Mortgage rates stable heading into next week's Fed meeting

Mortgage rates were stable this week as the Federal Reserve prepares for a meeting next week where the latest inflation numbers and a potential tapering of the Fed’s mortgage bond purchases are likely to be on the agenda. For the week ending June 10, Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market...
Real Estatescbrs.com

Late Week Drop Drives Mortgage Rates Lower

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey, average mortgage rates fell last week across all loan categories, including 30-year fixed-rate loans with both conforming and jumbo balances, loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration, and 15-year fixed-rate loans. Most of the decline, however, happened later in the week – which helps explain why refinance activity, despite lower rates, still fell from one week earlier. Purchase loan demand, on the other hand, showed a slight week-over-week increase. Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said the average loan size has fallen over the past few months. “The average loan size on a purchase application edged down to $407,000, below the record $418,000 set in February, but is still far above 2020’s average of $353,900,” Kan said. “Home-price growth continues to accelerate, driven by favorable demographics, the recovering job market and economy, and housing demand far outpacing supply.” The MBA’s weekly survey has been conducted weekly since 1990 and covers 75 percent of all retail residential mortgage applications. (source)
Businessfox13news.com

Why rising mortgage rates are nothing to worry about

At the start of the pandemic, mortgage rates plummeted to historic lows. However, amid the coronavirus vaccine rollout and reopening of businesses, those record low interest rates will rise again. In fact, most of 2021 has seen a rising mortgage rate trend thus far, leaving many home buyers to wonder...
Real EstateCharlotteObserver.com

New mortgage refinance program for lower-income homeowners opens

A new mortgage refinancing program from Fannie Mae targeted to low- and moderate-income borrowers opened to applicants June 5. With mortgage rates still hovering not far from all-time lows, now is a great time for homeowners to consider a refi. However, many lenders have imposed tight credit standards, which meant some low- and moderate-income homeowners were denied the opportunity to save by refinancing to a lower rate.
Real EstateThe Day

Share of mortgage loans in forbearance slightly decreases to 4.16 percent

The Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 2 basis points from 4.18% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.16% as of May 30, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 2.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Multifamily Refi Allows Low Rate Lock-in

Refinancing of $24 million was recently arranged for a multifamily property located in Phoenix. Aaron Beck, senior vice president, and Eric Flyckt, managing director/senior vice president, both of NorthMarq’s San Diego office, negotiated the refinance through NorthMarq’s correspondent relationship with an insurance company lender. The 357-unit property has proximity to...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage credit loosens in May, as lenders add ARMs, cash-out refis

Lenders increased their mortgage credit availability for the third consecutive month in May, helped by conventional lenders adding adjustable rate along with cash-out refinance products, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. May's Mortgage Credit Availability Index rose to 129.9 from 128.1 in April and 129.3 in May 2020, the second consecutive...
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Fall As Inflation Fails to Spook The Market

Inflation is one of the mortal enemies of interest rates. If dollars in the future buy less stuff than they do today, investors need to set higher and higher rates on the money they lend in order to realize the same returns. With that in mind, we'd be well within our rights to assume a surprisingly high reading on a key inflation report would push rates higher. In many past instances, that's exactly how things play out, but that's not what happened today.
Real Estatehome.com

USDA Loan Rates 2021: How To Improve Your Mortgage Rate

If you’ve been keeping an eye on news headlines about mortgage interest rates, you know rates tend to fluctuate with the economy. But if you’ve been thinking about getting a USDA mortgage to buy a home this year, you may be tracking those numbers — especially USDA loan rates — all the more closely.
Atlanta, GAatlantarealestateforum.com

Mortgage Interest Rates Still at Historic Lows

The rise and fall of mortgage interest rates seems to be the hot topic on news stations across the country week in and week out. With so much news, and so many differing opinions on what the changes in the rates mean, it can be hard to discern how they will your home purchase.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Spike in current mortgage rates unlikely to derail housing market

Home prices are likely to continue higher at an above-trend price barring a surge in mortgage rates. U.S. home prices increased 13% annually in March, according to the national Case-Shiller index, making for the biggest gain in more than 15 years. Surging prices were the result of demand, which came...
Real Estatefairviewlending.com

CPI soars, mortgage payments could rise 33%, what should you do?

Consumer prices jump 5% in May (CPI); this is the highest movement since 2008. What does this mean for interest rates? Before getting into the details, I can quickly tell you with 100% certainty, the only way for mortgage rates to go is up. Why are mortgage rates rising while the federal reserve pledges to keep rates low through 2023? How will this impact real estate purchases and refinances? What should you do now in a rising rate environment?
Real Estatepurewow.com

The Pros and Cons of Refinancing Your Home, According to a Mortgage Expert

With today’s low interest rates, it’s hard not to sit there and weigh the pros and cons of refinancing your home. The pros—lower monthly payments, paying less interest long-term and getting out of debt faster—all amount to one thing: More money in your pocket. So, what are the cons? We talked to Caroline McCarthy, Vice President at Own Up, a service that helps you nab the best deal on your mortgage, as well as a couple of actual homeowners who recently refinanced, to help you pinpoint the right choice for you.