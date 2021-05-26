How to Transform a City Terrace Into a Tropical Oasis
Starting with a blank-slate balcony or patio can present a bit of a challenge, especially when you're trying to stay on a budget. On this episode of Outdoor Upgrade, designer Riche Holmes Grant tackles a balcony for Dia, who had a long wishlist for her 400-square-foot balcony. Dia was hoping to create spaces for entertaining and dining, plus get plenty of storage to hold her items during the winter. She was also hoping to include some no-maintenance greenery to give her some privacy and a bit of a tropical look.www.realsimple.com