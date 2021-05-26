Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Finance to Consider Clean Energy for America Act.

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Senate Finance Committee Wednesday will consider the Clean Energy for America Act. The legislation introduced last month will overhaul the federal energy tax code. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon states, “The federal tax code is woefully inadequate to address our energy challenges.”. The legislation...

www.newsdakota.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#America#Senate Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsDearborn Press & Guide

Dingell applauds passage of water assistance legislation in Energy and Commerce Committee

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) applauded the passage in the Energy and Commerce Committee of both the Low-Income Water Customer Assistance Programs Act of 2021, which Dingell introduced with Reps. Blunt Rochester, Katko, and Tlaib, and the Assistance, Quality, and Affordability Act of 2021, which included the provisions from her Water Debt Relief Act and an amendment from Dingell as well.
Energy IndustryThomasville Times-Enterprise

Calling on co-ops to provide clean energy

Here in the Southeast, natural gas is a fossil fuel that provides electricity for our homes and business. We use it daily throughout our homes in winter, cooking our food with gas stoves and powering our air conditioners in the summer. It fact, natural gas accounts for 46% of our electricity in Georgia, compared to the national average of 34%. It affects the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat.
Congress & Courtsfoe.org

Friends of the Earth statement on the Clean Energy Future through Innovation Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today Representatives McKinley (R-WV) and Schrader (D-Or) reintroduced the Clean Energy Future through Innovation Act. In addition to expanding fossil fuel subsidies, this bill proposes a Clean Energy Standard that sets the target of 80 percent clean energy by 2050. This is the third, and least ambitious, federal energy standard proposed by the House of Representatives this year.
POTUSWashington Times

Democrats pitch ‘shovel-ready’ jobs plan that would support green causes

Democrats pitched a civilian climate corps on Wednesday they said would help solve youth unemployment while creating “shovel-ready” jobs that cut carbon emissions by the U.S. economy. The program, based on the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), would put young Americans to work on green energy-related projects. Participants would...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Federal government awards renewable energy research funds to Montana State University

The mineral pyrite, more commonly known as “fool’s gold,” may hold the keys to a domestic-based future in renewable energy. The Department of Energy, in collaboration with Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, awarded Montana State University Associate Professor Eric Boyd more than $3.3 million in funding from the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research to better extract the mineral.
Congress & Courtsmissouriindependent.com

U.S. Senators call for legislation to address power of meatpackers

Members of a key U.S. Senate committee called Wednesday for legislation to reduce the power of four large packing companies that control more than 80% of the cattle market. In a call with reporters, Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said many farmers are losing money on each animal while the packers make $800 to $1,200 on the same cow.
Politicskjluradio.com

Democratic state senator files "clean" FRA bill

As lawmakers continue their special session on the FRA, one Democratic state senator files “clean” legislation to renew the tax. The special session was called by the Governor so the Legislature could renew the FRA tax, which funds Medicaid and allows the state to receive billions in federal funding for the program. The current FRA tax was set to expire in September.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Daily on Energy: Manchin makes his pitch

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. THE MANCHIN PITCH: Sen. Joe Manchin, the key Democratic swing (or king?) voter, is making his...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

An inconvenient truth — clean energy requires minerals

The Biden administration’s 100-day supply chain review shines a spotlight on the urgent need to produce more critical minerals from U.S. mines. This review includes useful directives to expand geologic studies to identify new critical mineral deposits, evaluate existing mine wastes as valuable sources of critical minerals, and increase the nation’s mineral processing capacity. However, it fails to focus on the main reason why we are so reliant on China and other adversaries for key minerals — the glacially paced and litigious federal permitting process.
Congress & Courtsedf.org

Sen. Ossoff Introduces Legislation to Incentivize American Solar Manufacturing Jobs

“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act introduced by Senator Jon Ossoff will help position the American solar energy industry to be competitive in the global marketplace. The bill establishes tax credits to incentivize the manufacturing and production of solar energy technology in the United States. And that expansion of clean and renewable energy production will create jobs, help revitalize American manufacturing, and play a major role in our fight to combat the climate crisis.
Congress & Courtssolarpowerworldonline.com

Newly introduced Efficient Grid Interconnection Act aims to equitably allocate costs of transmission system upgrades

On Tuesday, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL), Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, introduced the Efficient Grid Interconnection Act, a bill that would help families power their homes with affordable and abundant clean energy by reducing costly transmission congestion and connecting more low-cost renewable energy to the electric grid.
Congress & Courtsnovoco.com

Senators Introduce Bill Providing Tax Credits for Solar Manufacturers

Four senators led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, introduced Monday the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act in an effort to spark domestic solar manufacturing, speed the transition to clean energy and propel America toward greater energy independence. The bill introduced by Ossoff along with Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, would provide tax credits to manufacturers throughout the solar manufacturing supply chain, including polysilicon production to photovoltaic cells to fully assembled solar modules. The credit would be available through 2028 with a phasedown through 2030 and also fully refundable. The legislation would create tens of thousands of jobs, according to an analysis from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Ossoff also released a fact sheet on the legislation.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds Latest Clean Hydrogen Push From US Policymakers

Company Plans Further Investments in High-Growth Hydrogen Generation and Application Technologies. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC Pink:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company'), focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, is pleased to support recent statements by U.S. policymakers heightening the importance of, and focus on, green hydrogen in their energy policies.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘We Are Out Of Options’: Nearly 500 State Lawmakers Urge Congress To Pass Voting Rights Bills As Senate Vote Doomed To Fail

Hundreds of Democratic state legislators are pushing congressional leaders to pass federal voting rights legislation to combat GOP state lawmakers’ efforts to impose new restrictions, saying in an open letter their Republican colleagues “refuse to act in good faith” and they need federal intervention—even as a planned vote Tuesday on sweeping voting rights legislation is almost certain to fail.