Kandi Burruss Celebrates Over Twenty Years Of Friendship

By Christian Burton
celebrityinsider.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKandi Burruss is celebrating one of her BFFs. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below. Kandi said: 'It’s my girl @thefauxpro’s birthday!!!!! Over 20yrs of friendship to be able to celebrate you. I always make the joke that you’ve got a lot of friends or too many but people love you because you’re genuine & a good person. I hope this new year brings you everything you’ve always wanted. Love you! Give @thefauxpro some bday love y’all! 🎂🎉♉️🎈'

celebrityinsider.org
Person
Kandi Burruss
#Friendship#Happy Birthday#Live Episode#Thedjaone#Rasheeda#Love#Supermodel#20yrs#Houston#Social
