Kandi Burruss Celebrates Over Twenty Years Of Friendship
Kandi Burruss is celebrating one of her BFFs. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below. Kandi said: 'It’s my girl @thefauxpro’s birthday!!!!! Over 20yrs of friendship to be able to celebrate you. I always make the joke that you’ve got a lot of friends or too many but people love you because you’re genuine & a good person. I hope this new year brings you everything you’ve always wanted. Love you! Give @thefauxpro some bday love y’all! 🎂🎉♉️🎈'celebrityinsider.org