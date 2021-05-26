Kandi Burruss Celebrates Over Twenty Years Of Friendship

Despite the "pain" she feels, she doesn't blame Porsha for the end of her marriage. While the news of Simon and Falynn Guoabadia’s decision to end their marriage in April was surprising to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, it quickly turned into a major controversy shocking viewers and non-viewers alike once Simon moved on quickly with Falynn’s co-star Porsha Williams. Soon after the news spread in May that the new couple got engaged after a month of dating, Falynn avoided going low. Instead, she chose to thank people for their concern and support, saying she was focusing on her family.