2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #19 Alton Julian

Like any football team, Texas Tech has several players whose performance will be particularly critical to the squad’s success. These players, whether by virtue of experience, leadership, importance of the position played, depth concerns, or sheer talent, are especially crucial. They may or not be the best players on the club, but they would be very conspicuous were they to be absent for any reason. In fact, that may be the best way to conceive of the critical players—they are the performers the team could least afford to lose.