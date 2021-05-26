Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

Webinar Title: Li-ion for Electric Vehicles - Technology Developments and Batteries Beyond Cars. Presented by: Dr Alex Holland, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx. The Li-ion market has been buoyed by an electric car market that remained surprisingly resilient during 2020. However, most electric vehicle markets are still heavily reliant on public subsidy and incentives. To move way from this, and toward widespread adoption, improvements to Li-ion cell and battery technology are needed for cheaper and better performing batteries. This will help to not only drive adoption of electric cars but to accelerate the electrification of numerous vehicle segments. Here, different aspects of Li-ion batteries need to be prioritised leading to different design choices and developments. For example, while cell-to-pack and cell-to-chassis battery designs have gained attention for cars, modularity is likely to remain a key feature in other segments, as shown by some of the pack designs being offered by battery manufacturers looking to supply segments beyond battery electric cars.