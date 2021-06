A 63-year-old Orleans man was injured while riding his motorcycle in Brown County on May 24 when he collided with a vehicle that did a U-turn in front of him. Vance Faulkenberg, 100, of Martinsville, was driving east on State Road 46 West near Todds Trace when he made a U-turn on 46 West to go west, an accident report by Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Bowling states.