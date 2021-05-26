Cancel
Recording Academy Announces More Grammy Rule Changes Affecting Album of the Year, Dance/Electronic Music & More

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recording Academy announced several changes to its awards and nominations process on Wednesday (May 26). These changes affect album of the year and these four fields -- dance/electronic music, classical, music for visual media and music video/film. These are on top of the changes announced last month, which included...

www.billboard.com
