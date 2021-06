NORTH MANCHESTER – Reginald “Reggie” Clark, 74, North Manchester, died Saturday, May 14, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 12, 1946, in North Manchester, to Earl P. and Georgiadee Stucker Clark. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at...