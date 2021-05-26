Spring Fling results from Tenn. High School State Championships
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee High School Spring Sports State Championships, also known as, the Spring Fling, is underway in Murfreesboro. In Soccer: Houston advances in Class Triple-A beating Station Camp 4-1. Collierville Falls in penalty kicks to Knoxville Bearden 1-Nil. And East High gets shut out in its first trip to state by Gatlinburg Pittman 9-Nil, but congratulations to Mustangs making their first state tournament appearance.www.wmcactionnews5.com