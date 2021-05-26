Cancel
Allentown, PA

Police arrest Bethlehem man accused in fatal Allentown hit-and-run

By Sarah M. Wojcik
Allentown Morning Call
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllentown police have arrested a 21-year-old motorist accused of killing a pedestrian in October and then fleeing the scene. Isaac Ricki Resto of Bethlehem is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failing to stop and render aid and failing to notify police of a crash.

