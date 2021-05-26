Police arrest Bethlehem man accused in fatal Allentown hit-and-run

On May 10, 2021, Marple Police took a report for a retail theft which had occurred at the ACME Supermarket, 1991 S. Sproul Road, where the total value of stolen merchandise was over $3,000. Through Detective Ronsvalle's investigation, he was able to identify the actors as Anthony Parker and Elisabeth Fogarty, of Allentown, PA. Detective Ronsvalle became aware that both Parker and Fogarty are wanted for numerous thefts throughout the Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas. Warrants of arrest have been requested for both.