This is what it’s like to walk in space

What makes Earth special compared to other planets and the outer planets in the universe? The most obvious answer would be life, even if this concept is just the tip of the iceberg: on Earth, in fact, there is liquid water (because it is in the habitable zone of the solar system); The planet is surrounded by a thick atmosphere and a magnetosphere that protects it from sunlight; There is a great availability of elements such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen, an abundant source of energy (sunlight) and an efficient biochemical mechanism for converting inorganic materials into biomass. However, there is also a phenomenon without which animal and plant life does not exist: photosynthesis of oxygen. In a study published in the journal Monthly notifications of the Royal Astronomical Society, A research group led by astronomers from the University of Naples Federico II and Parthenope University affiliated with the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) hypothesized that this process also exists on other habitable terrestrial (or rocky) exoplanets, evaluating which type of star has the ideal thermodynamic properties necessary for life. From the data collected, and the analysis of a few known, habitable, rocky exoplanets, it appears that Earth-like conditions could be even rarer than previously thought.